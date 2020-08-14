Independence day: ban on landing of these flights at Delhi airport, NOTAM continues

new Delhi: Delhi airport operator Dial said on Friday that scheduled transit flights would not be allowed to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Independence Day for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Today is the last day to participate in the Essay Writing Competition released on August 15, this is the direct link to join

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that scheduled flights would operate in a normal manner. According to the Notice to Airman (NOTAM), transit flights will not be allowed to land at Delhi airport from 6 am to 10 pm on August 15 and from 4 pm to 7 pm. Also Read – Delhi / Noida Traffic Diversion Route: Changes in the capital due to August 15, Know these rules before you know outside

Independence Day NOTAM Guideline latest news Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Celebration of 74th Independence Day, decorated UP’s Legislature, became a center of attraction

Undetermined transit flights are those that do not have a pre-determined landing at the airport and that take off for a temporary halt due to refueling or any other such reason. Dial said that the said notam is only for chartered (unscheduled) flights.

It said that NOTAM would not have any effect on the operations of Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and Indian Army helicopters. Dial said that the state government owned aircraft and helicopters can fly with the Governor or Chief Minister.

In view of the Independence Day celebrations, strict security arrangements have been made in the entire capital. Along with the airport, there have been changes in the rules of road transport. Routes have also been diversified so that many routes, including areas around Lal Kee, are not blocked.