Independence Day: CM Bhupesh Baghel broadcasts 4 districts and 18 new tehsils of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh (ChhattisgarhThese days on Sunday, at the seventy fifth yr of the rustic's independence, Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel (CM Bhupesh Baghel) 4 new districts within the state (4 new districts) And 18 new tehsils had been introduced. The Leader Minister reorganized the districts within the state with 4 new districts Mohla-Manpur. (When Manpur), Pressured (Shakti), Sarangarh-Bilaigarh (Sarangarh-Bilaigarh), manendragarh (Manendragarh) introduced the formation of Leader Minister Baghel has introduced 18 new tehsils in conjunction with the announcement of districts, however their names have no longer been printed but. Allow us to inform you that with the announcement of CM, now there can be a complete of 32 districts in Chhattisgarh.

On the public deal with on Independence Day, CM Bhupesh Baghel introduced 4 new districts- Mohla Manpur, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Shakti, Manendragarh and 18 new tehsils within the state. percent.twitter.com/5qpaFCcdJ6 – ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoisted the flag at the instance of seventy fifth Independence Day in the principle serve as arranged at Police Parade Floor within the capital Raipur nowadays. He learn out his message to the folk of the state and prolonged his greetings and easiest needs on Independence Day to the folk of the state. Leader Minister Baghel has additionally made many different bulletins associated with schooling, well being in this instance.

A state-level program was once arranged on the Parade Floor in Raipur at 9 am, the place the Kovid-19 warriors have been commemorated like closing yr. Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel unfurled the nationwide flag and took the salute of the state police and paramilitary team of workers on the parade flooring. Because of the Corona epidemic protocol, the rite was once arranged merely.