Independence Day: controversy is in its place, China-Nepal also congratulate India, PM Modi said …

Independence Day 2020: India is celebrating its 73rd anniversary (Independence Day) today. Enthusiasm and enthusiasm are being seen all over the country. On this occasion, the heads of many countries have congratulated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on Independence Day. Although the border dispute between China and Nepal is going on, but both these countries have also wished the people of India and PM Modi.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has also congratulated the people of India and the country on Independence Day. According to news agency ANI, Sun Weidong congratulated and said, 'Happy Independence Day to the Government of India and the people of the country. It is expected that China and India, the two great countries of ancient civilization, will develop peacefully and close partnership will grow between them.

Congratulations to the Indian government & people on #IndependenceDay. Wish China & India, two great nations with ancient civilization prosper together in peace and develop with closer partnership: Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8ERL0lbIJz – ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

Along with this, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also congratulated PM Modi telephone call yesterday. KP Sharma Oli congratulated the Government of India and the people of the country on the 74th Independence Day and appreciated the steps taken towards self-sufficiency. Along with this, Oli has also congratulated India on being selected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

After this, PM Modi also thanked KP Sharma Oli and reminded him of the civilization and culture of the two countries with the cordial relations between India and Nepal. The two leaders also spoke of fighting this epidemic with mutual solidarity in the context of efforts being made to reduce the impact of the COVID19 epidemic in their countries.

Significantly, in Ladakh, the conflict between India and the Chinese army has been going on for almost two months. Along with this, bitterness in India’s relations with Nepal is also increasing.