Independence Day: Drone assault alert in Bihar, alert issued for all districts

New Delhi: Drone assault has additionally been warned in Bihar. Because of the opportunity of drone assault at the instance of Independence Day, directions were given to reinforce the safety preparations. The entire districts of Bihar were requested via the Police Headquarters to make tight safety preparations.

In line with the letter issued via the Bihar Police Headquarters, an alert has been issued in Bihar in regards to the drone assault at the Air Power station positioned at Jammu airport. All delicate puts will have to be checked and monitored. Allow us to tell that a couple of days in the past there have been incidents of parcel blast at Darbhanga Junction, blast in Madrasa of Banka and blast in Siwan.

These types of circumstances are being investigated. The investigation has now not reached any conclusion but. Now vigil has been greater in all districts together with Patna because of worry of drone assault. Police were requested to be alert.