‘Independence Day’ Star Bill Pullman Tells Americans to Wear Masks – Variety

President Thomas J. Whitmore is urging Americans to put on their face masks in public.

Bill Pullman, who performed the character within the 1996 blockbuster “Independence Day,” gave a public service announcement about carrying masks in a video for Alamo Drafthouse.

“And now, a message from essentially the most presidential actor of all time, Bill Pullman,” the video started by saying.

Coincidentally launched on Fourth of July, the “Independence Day” actor stated he’ll be carrying a “freedom masks” and requested that others do the identical.

“Good day America. I might not be your president proper now, however I’ve acquired to inform you that Fourth of July remains to be my favourite vacation, and it at all times shall be. This Independence Day, I’m going to be celebrating my freedom in an vital approach. I’m going to be carrying my freedom masks each time I’m going into public. That’s proper — freedom masks. As a result of if all of America agreed to put on one among these going into public locations, we’d be a bit nearer to being free to safely return to locations like bars and eating places and colleges and, most significantly, film theaters,” he stated.

The message comes as coronavirus instances proceed to enhance quickly in a number of states throughout the nation and residents are urged to put on face masks at any time when they’re in public. Some cities, like West Hollywood and Santa Monica in California the place coronavirus instances are excessive, will now wonderful folks $300 in the event that they don’t put on a masks.

Watch Pullman’s full video under, launched on Alamo Drafthouse’s YouTube channel.