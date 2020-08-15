Independence Day: there can be a big change in the age of marriage of daughters, PM Modi has indicated

new Delhi: The age of marriage of girls in the country may change. PM Modi has indicated this by mentioning the review being done about the marriage age of girls in India. During the speech given on Independence Day, PM Modi saluted the daughters of the country and said that the age of marriage of girls is being reviewed and correct decisions will be taken about it. The PM said that committees have been made for this. Also Read – From Big B to Priyanka Chopra, wishing such fans Happy Independence Day, stars immersed in patriotic love

The country is celebrating the 74th anniversary of its independence today. PM Modi today hoisted the tricolor flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his speech, PM Modi laid out the blueprint for self-reliant India and informed about the major steps being taken for the development of the country. During this, PM Modi also saluted the daughters of the country. Also Read – The anti-drone system developed by DRDO was deployed under the protection of the Prime Minister on Red Fort, know its specialty …

PM Modi said that while referring to the women of the country, he said that if women are working in underground coal mines in India, then they are also touching sky high with fighter jets. Of the 40 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened in the country, about 22 crore accounts are of women only. At the time of Corona, in April-May-June, about three thousand crores of rupees have been directly transferred to the accounts of women in these three months. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Celebration of ITBP jawans on the banks of Pangong Tso Lake, see the energizing VIDEO

PM Modi said that our experience says that whenever women power has an opportunity in India, they have brought laurels to the country, strengthened the country. He said that the matter of the decision to give pregnant women 6 months leave along with salary, or to provide freedom to the women of the country from three divorces, our government has worked on this. We are also concerned about the health of the poor daughters of the country on which we are working.