IndependenceDay: Know how the weather will be on August 15, it will rain in these states

Weather Report on 15th August: Monsoon is still very active in North-Western India, due to which rain alert has been issued in many states on Independence Day i.e. Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rain with light rain on Saturday in the capital of the country. Senior scientist of Nowcast RK Gennami has told in the weather forecast that on August 15, many areas of Delhi will get rain. Also Read – Independence Day 2020: The birth of independent India was born at midnight, learn such interesting things

The monsoon in North-western India is still quite active. It will likely drizzle with light rain in Delhi tomorrow. The exact real-time weather conditions will be updated in our 'Nowcast' weather prediction: RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD on the forecast for #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/GmPunCvaux

– ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Ahmedabad too has received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy rain is expected in the next 5 days with a speed of 45- 50 kmph. In view of this, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. This information has been given by the regional meteorologist Jayant Sarkar of Ahmedabad.

Due to heavy rains in some parts of Rajasthan and Jaipur, there has been a situation of severe water logging. According to the forecast of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city of Jaipur will be cloudy and light to heavy rain is expected.

Due to the rains in many areas of Andhra Pradesh, water logging has been created at the Indira Gandhi Nagar Stadium in Vijayawada. Water has flooded the stadium due to rain here, due to which the preparations for Independence Day have been disrupted.

At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in Mumbai on August 15. On August 16, there is a possibility of rain in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, while on August 17 and 18, Mumbai and its adjoining areas may once again receive strong rains. With this, there is a possibility of rain in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains for 8 districts of Madhya Pradesh and has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for this. According to the Meteorological Department, parts of northern India including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan are expected to receive rains for the next two days. At the same time, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in western India including Gujarat, Goa, Konkan and parts of central Maharashtra for the next 4-5 days.