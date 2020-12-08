Independent Cinema Alliance Responds to Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Deal

The Independent Cinema Alliance has expressed disappointment over Warner Bros.’ determination to launch the remainder of its 2021 movie state concurrently in theaters and on HBO Max.

In an announcement launched Monday, the volunteer alliance known as for a return to theatrical exclusivity, writing that releasing motion pictures solely in theaters for a time period is “what drives that worth – not streaming.” ICA identified that with the COVID-19 vaccine set to be distributed quickly, a “recommitment to unique theatrical content material” is crucial.

Additionally they emphasised the significance of supporting unbiased theaters in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they “will convey the magic of moviegoing to communities throughout America” whereas using the newest well being and security protocols. Above all, ICA delivered a message that film theaters are important to a profitable movie {industry}.

Learn ICA’s full assertion beneath.

“Unprecedented occasions name for unprecedented measures. The Independent Cinema Alliance, nevertheless, is upset in WarnerMedia’s questionable determination to launch its total 2021 movie slate concurrently in film theaters and on HBO Max. WarnerMedia is right that its content material is extraordinarily useful, nevertheless it additionally should know that theatrical exclusivity is what drives that worth—not streaming. Provided that COVID-19 vaccines will start distribution within the coming weeks, the ICA calls on our companions at Warner Bros. and different studios to assist write the {industry}’s comeback story with a recommitment to unique theatrical content material.

The ICA welcomes short-term, revolutionary movie distribution fashions developed to bridge the coronavirus pandemic. It is necessary that our studio companions help unbiased exhibitors throughout this disaster with new theatrical releases backed by strong advertising campaigns. For our half, exhibitors will convey the magic of moviegoing to communities throughout America whereas implementing expert-backed, industry-specific well being and security protocols.

However let’s be very clear, it’s important to the success of your entire movement image ecosystem that hybrid distribution fashions influenced by the pandemic correctly mirror acceptable phrases for movie show house owners. It is usually crucial that these reactionary insurance policies made in response to a public well being disaster don’t mirror long-term, formal shifts in distribution methods for studio movies. A theatrically pushed enterprise mannequin is important to the success of movie show house owners, studios, and the artistic group. The ICA appears to be like ahead to collaborating with our companions in Hollywood on deliberate, revolutionary options that construct a brighter future for this nice {industry}.”