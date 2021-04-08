Independent Lens Sets Spring Slate for PBS Documentaries

Independent Lens, the PBS documentary anthology sequence, has introduced its upcoming spring slate. The weekly program, produced in partnership with ITVS, will highlight a variety of subjects, from felony justice reform to the plight of the American dream.

Among the many first to air will likely be “Philly D.A.,” an eight-episode deep dive into local-policy making and the combat for felony justice reform. For the sequence, filmmakers Ted Passon and Yoni Brook gained unparalleled entry into the workplace of Philadelphia Protection Lawyer Larry Krasner as he and his group try to combat inequities within the justice system and institute actual change. It premieres on April 20 on Independent Les and will likely be accessible to stream on the PBS Video App.

The primary two hours of “Philly D.A.” premiered at Sundance Movie Competition to robust critiques. In Selection’s evaluate, Kiko Martinez known as the sequence “compelling” and “empowering.”

“For anybody trying for a frontrunner who isn’t concerned about merely paying lip service to win an election or a second time period, “Philly D.A.” will doubtless be their candidate of selection,” Martinez wrote.

Different movies embody “Down a Darkish Stairwell,” chronicling the killing of Akai Gurley by the hands of a Chinese language American NYPD officer; “The Donut King,” a glance into one Cambodian refugee’s probability on the American dream; and “The Folks vs. Agent Orange,” during which filmmakers Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna examine the catastrophic Vietnam Conflict defoliant “Agent Orange” and its influence on generations to return.

“I’m all the time reminded of the truth that these filmmakers actually have a pulse of what’s occurring of their communities,” Lois Vossen, govt producer of Independent Lens, tells Selection of crafting the season’s upcoming slate. “Our hope is that viewers come away with a deeper understanding of the function all of us play in the neighborhood.”

Noland Walker, ITVS vice chairman of content material and co-programmer of Independent Lens, provides, “Our hope is that these movies jumpstart conversations on tough subjects, like immigration, felony justice reform and the way forward for democracy.”

• Down a Darkish Stairwell (April 12) – When Chinese language American police officer Peter Liang shot and killed Akai Gurley, an unarmed black man, calls for police accountability led to Liang’s final conviction, the primary NYPD officer in over a decade to listen to a responsible verdict. Filmmaker Ursula Liang breaks by way of the racial binary and captures two marginalized communities looking out for solutions in an uneven justice system, showcasing their want for solidarity to combat the techniques that work to tear communities aside.

• The Donut King (Might 24) – Winner of SXSW’s “Particular Jury Award,” Alice Gu’s lauded documentary is a celebration of the American Dream from the untold perspective of Cambodian refugees constructing a donut empire by way of dedication and group.

• Two Gods (June 21) – Zeshawn Ali and Aman Ali’s coming-of-age movie facilities a Muslim casket maker and ritual physique washer in Newark, NJ, as he takes two younger males beneath his wing to counter the harmful undertow of the streets and train them methods to stay higher lives.

• The Folks vs. Agent Orange (June 28) – Filmmakers Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna spotlight the detrimental impacts of the herbicide “Agent Orange” a long time after the U.S. navy unleashed it as chemical warfare in the course of the Vietnam Conflict. As Agent Orange continues to hang-out Vietnam’s setting and residents, the movie follows two activists – Carol Van Strum and Vietnam struggle survivor Tran To Nga – as they combat for accountability from the U.S. authorities and the chemical firms that created it.