Independiente del Valle defeated San Pablo and is the champion of the South American Cup

Independiente del Valle defeated San Pablo 2-0 in the final of the Copa Sudamericana and became champion. The match, which was arbitrated by the Colombian Wilmar Roldán, can be played at the Mario Albeto Kempes in Córdoba.

The match started with the best planted Ecuadorian team on the field, as absolute dominator of the ball and finding spaces to damage the tricolor. That trend was maintained until 13 minutes when the opening of the score came after a bad rejection by the Brazilian defense that allowed the Argentine Lorenzo Faravelli dominate in the medialuna of the area, think and assist his compatriot with a lot of class Lautaro Diaz. The striker outlined himself without touching the ball and shook his right for the 1 a 0.

The team led by Martín Anselmi was able to extend the lead shortly after with a mid-range shot from Junior Sornoza that hit the stick. But beyond that action she did not have too many other occasions.

For his part, at Saint Paul he was never comfortable, but in the last 15 minutes of the first half he was able to find some leaks with diagonal runs from Patrick y Jonathan Calleri, before the static defense of the Ecuadorian team. The former Boca Juniors striker had an unbeatable opportunity by leaving the goalkeeper on the way Wellington Ramirez, but he opened up so much on his way that when he wanted to define his left foot he ended up kicking the grass of the Mario Alberto Kempes.

(Reuters)

In the plugin, the Saint Paul came out better and had two clear chances in the head of Jonathan Calleri, who despite winning in the small area, in his two attempts could not hit the goal. In this type of duels, this type of missed chances are expensive and it was like that for the Brazilian team.

22 minutes into the second half, Valley Independent put together a fantastic collective maneuver. Jonathan Schunke He threw a long pass to Sornoza, who dominated with his chest and filtered the aerial ball for the diagonal run from the center to the left of Lautaro Diaz, who did not hesitate and first put the ball to the point of the penalty. There appeared another Argentine, Lorenzo Faravelliin front of the goalkeeper, who threatened to define from above, but chose to throw it from below and made a fool of the Brazilian goalkeeper to seal the 2-0.

in despair Saint Paul He had chances to discount, but he didn’t even get that and towards the end he suffered the expulsions of Calleri and the defender Diego Costa.

The Ecuadorian team had already established themselves in this tournament in 2019, after the remembered final against Colón de Santa Fe in Asunción (3-1), in which for now is their only international title. It must be remembered that the 2022 final was going to be played in the Mane Garrincha, of Brasilia, but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) gave up organizing the meeting because the presidential elections will be held in the country a day later, so Conmebol had to replace it with the iconic venue located in the city of Córdoba.

The winner of the contest took 5,000,000 dollars as a prize and accumulated a total of 8,025,000 dollars counting what he added in the rest of the phases of the continental contest.

formations

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)

Estadio: Mario Alberto Kempes, from Cordoba