Independiente, Unión and Lanús go for a victory to dream of qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana

The three Argentines go for a victory in the Copa Sudamericana

To a date of the end of the group stage, Independent, Union and Lanus They still have a chance of winning first place in their zones and qualifying for the round of 16 of the competition. Today will be a day in which the three Argentine teams will need to win to reach next week’s definition.

It must be remembered that only the first of each group pass the round in the South American Cup.

Independent vs La Guaira

After the victory against General Caballero in Paraguay (4-0), the Reds need to be forceful again in attack to add another victory and reduce the distance in the goal difference that Ceará has, leader of Group G. The Brazilian team thrashed the Guarani 6-0 and has 15 points with +14, while Avellaneda’s team is with 9 units and +7, but with one less game.

That is why, in case of achieving a victory this afternoon at the Libertadores de América Ricardo Bochini by a good difference, he would reach the last day with the need to beat the Brazilians at home to keep the first place in the zone.

Facing today’s duel against the Venezuelans, Eduardo Domínguez will make several changes. Some of them forced, like the loss of captain Lucas Romero, who came to the accumulation of yellow cards. Geronimo Poblete will play in his place. In addition, Gastón Togni would enter on the left side and Leandro Benegas in attack.

possible formations

Independent: Sebastian Sosa; Alex Vigo, Sergio Barreto, Juan Manuel Insaurralde, Gaston Togni: Geronimo Poblete, Sunday White, Alan Dream, Thomas Pozzo, Leandro Benegas and Damian Battallini. DT: Edward Dominguez.

Sports La Guaira: Cristhian Flowers or Charles Olses; Giovany Ramos, Kendrys Silva; Rommell Ibarra, Jovanny Bolivar, Arles Flores, Luis Ovalle, Johan Cumana; Sergio Unrein and James Herrera. DT: Daniel Fairs.

Referee: Jose Burgos (Uruguay)

Hour: 19.15

Estadio: Libertadores de America – Ricardo Bochini

TV: ESPN

Union vs Fluminense

Tatengue’s hope of advancing in the round does not stop. But to reach the last date of Group H as leader, they must beat the Rio de Janeiro team in Santa Fe. It is that on Tuesday, Junior beat Oriente Petrolero 2-0 and is first in the area with 10 points. Unión is second, with 8 units, and if today it beats Flu, which is third with 7, it will remain as the only pointer for the definition.

It should be noted that on the decisive date, Unión will have to visit Barranquilla, while the Brazilian team will receive the Bolivians at the Maracaná.

possible formations

Santa Fe Union: Santiago Melé; Emanuel Brítez, Franco Calderón, Diego Polenta and Lucas Esquivel; Mariano Peralta Bauer, Juan Carlos Portillo, Enzo Roldán and Kevin Zenón; Mauro Luna Diale and Jonathan Álvez. DT: Gustavo Munua.

Fluminense: Fabius; Nino, Manoel and David Braz; Calegari, Yago Rocha, Andrew and Christian; Goose, Germain Canoe and William. DT: Abel Braga.

Referee: Andrés Cunha (Uruguay)

Hour: 19.15

Estadio: April 15

TV: ESPN

Lanús vs Wanderers (U)

El Granate is first in Group A of the South American with 8 points. After rescuing a tie in their visit to Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, those led by Jorge Almirón know that a victory at home will allow them to reach the last day as leaders in the area. In the table, the team from the South is followed by the Ecuadorians, who have 7 units.

For tonight’s game, Lanús will not be able to count on goalkeeper Fernando Monetti, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the duel. His replacement will be Lautaro Morales. In addition, the one who is in doubt is the eternal scorer José Sand, who finished the game in Ecuador with a muscle problem and his presence is unknown.

How will the definition of the group be? Next week, Wanderers (4) will host Barcelona in Uruguay, while the Argentine team will play at home again, this time against Metropolitanos, from Venezuela (2).

possible formations

Lanus: Lautaro Morales; Leonel Di Placid, Mathias Perez, Diego Braghieri and Alexandro Bernabei; Lautaro Acosta, Thomas Belmonte, Nicholas Pasquini and Ignacio Malcorra; Jose Lopez and Claudio Spinelli or Jose Sand. DT: George Almiron.

Wanderers: Mauro Silver; Juan Acosta, Emiliano Garcia, Juan Aguirre and Matthias Fracchia; Emiliano Vidart and Bruno Veglio; Augustine Shrine or Geronimo Plata, William Wagner, Diego Hernandez; and Mauro Mendez. DT: Rodriguez Bengua.

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues De Souza (Brazil)

Hour: 21.30

Estadio: Strength

TV: ESPN

positions: