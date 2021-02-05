“Indestructible”: international press highlighted the high level that Gignac is experiencing at the Club World Cup

(Photo: Instagram / 10apg)

At the age of 35, André-Pierre Gignac was a key piece for the UANL Tigres to advance to the semifinals of the Club World Cup in Qatar, where they will face the champion of the Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras from Brazil.

And it is that with a double from the French striker, the Liga MX team came back 2-1 to Ulsan Hyundai FC of South Korea and Asian champion. The great performance of “10” did not go unnoticed by the international press, especially in his country.

Even the popular daily The team He described him as an “indestructible” player, recalling that thanks to him the university students became champions of the Concachampion against Los Angeles FC:

André-Pierre Gignac is indestructible. After lifting the Concacaf Champions League for the first time in his career in December, the Tigres’ top scorer sent his team from Monterrey to the semifinals of the Club World Cup by scoring a double against the South Koreans from Ulsan (2-1 ) Thursday”

For their part, some users of the page of the French newspaper also recognized the high level of “El Bomboro”, ensuring that reaching Liga MX was the best decision he made after leaving Marseille from the French league.

“It is clear that it was the best decision he made in his life. At 35 he is always at the top, when his head is right, everything works ”,“ He scores tons of splendid goals, wins important titles, is adored. He is simply writing a legend that will remain ”, were some comments about it.

While in Qatar, while the print media took home team Al-Duhail’s 1-0 loss to Egypt’s Al-Ahly, who will now face Germany’s Bayern Munich in the semifinals, as their main note, Gignac also took reflectors.

The newspaper Al-Sharq put as head “El Tigres de Gignac against Palmeiras”: The two goals of the Frenchman and the penalty scored by the VAR are what highlights the edition of the printed newspaper, in addition to mentioning the support that Tigres received from the Mexicans who live in Qatar

Also, the newspaper Al-Rayah wrote “Tigres turns around and goes to the semifinals”: In addition to the victory over the Asians, he mentions that the French attacker is one of the players to follow in the game against Palmeiras.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom the newspaper Gulf Times published about the annotations of the former France team during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Frenchman, who arrived in Mexico in 2015, adds 145 goals in official competitions and is already the top scorer in the history of the club led by Ricardo Ferretti.

With his goals on February 4, he has increased his brand of breaking networks in different competitions; He has already done so in Liga MX, Copa MX, Copa Libertadores, Club World Cup and the Concacaf Champions League. In the latter, he is even the highest scorer in the club’s history with 14 goals.

As if that were not enough, before his time at Tigres, Gignac had already scored goals in the top European competitions, as he scored in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. With Toulouse he scored his first goals in the Europa League and in the competition for the ‘Orejona’ he did it with Marseille.

