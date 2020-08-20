India and China agree to expedite pending issues: Foreign Ministry

new Delhi: India and China on Thursday agreed to settle the pending issues under the existing agreements and protocols on an “expeditious basis”. The Ministry of External Affairs said this after fresh diplomatic talks between the two sides on the border-related deadlock in East Ladakh. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in the weekly press briefing that there was a clear and thorough dialogue between the two sides regarding the current situation on LAC. Also Read – Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent emotional letter to retired MS Dhoni; Said- Dhoni is the face of new India

A Foreign Ministry spokesman again reaffirmed the work with full seriousness to completely withdraw troops near the LAC in the western sector. Both sides negotiated digitally under the Mechanism on Consultation and Cooperation (WMCC) on border matters.

Also agreed on early settlement of pending issues

Foreign Ministry spokesman Srivastava said, "Both sides had a clear and in-depth discussion on the current situation in the India-China border areas." The spokesperson said, "They reaffirmed that they work with full sincerity for the complete withdrawal of troops near the LAC in the western sector as agreed between the foreign ministers of the two countries and the two special representatives." They will do it. "He said that in this context, both sides also agreed on early settlement of the pending issues under the existing agreements and protocols.

It is necessary to completely withdraw troops

Referring to the talks held on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said that both sides have acknowledged that the restoration of peace in the border areas is necessary for the overall development of bilateral relations. He said that both sides acknowledged that close dialogue needs to be maintained through diplomatic, military means to ensure a complete withdrawal of troops. He said that in this regard he agreed to carry on the ongoing negotiations including the meetings of the WMCC.

18th meeting of WMCC took place

The Indian side was represented by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Chinese side was represented by Hong Liang, Director General of Border and Maritime Department in the Ministry of External Affairs at the 18th meeting of the Mechanism on Consultation and Cooperation (WMCC) on border matters. .

Progress on withdrawal of frontline forces

At the same time, according to the statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of China, the two sides positively evaluated the progress made on the withdrawal of the forces of the frontline and gave a clear and thorough review of the remaining issues at the ground level and enhanced mutual understanding.

India will continue talks on China border issue

The statement said that the two sides have enforced the agreement between the Foreign Ministers and the two Special Representatives of the two countries on the Indo-China border issue and to continue dialogue and normalization of the situation through military and diplomatic channels, the remaining issues at the ground level. Agreed to settle properly and peace in the border areas jointly.

On August 2, there was a fifth dialogue at the Corps Commander level.

The WMCC had earlier held talks on 24 July. After this conversation, the fifth dialogue of the two commanders of the level of the two countries was held on August 2, with the aim of expediting the withdrawal of troops. After this negotiation, the Indian side insisted on the early withdrawal of Chinese troops and the restoration of the situation before May 5 in all areas of eastern Ladakh.

The removal process has stopped in the Finger areas of Pengang So, Gogra and Depsang

According to military sources, the Chinese army has retreated from the Galvan Valley and some places of conflict, but the process of withdrawing troops in the Finger areas of Pangang So, Gogra and Depsang has not progressed further.

Both sides had agreed to deal with the entire situation responsibly.

Significantly, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic discussion with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on 17 June in which both sides agreed to deal with the entire situation responsibly. At the same time, on July 5, there was a telephone conversation by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for two hours to find ways to resolve the border dispute. Doval and Wang are special representatives for border talks.