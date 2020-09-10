India and Chinese foreign ministers to meet in Moscow shortly amid tension over LAC

#IndiaChinaStandOff:Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will soon hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow, amid tensions with China over the Line of Acute Control (LAC). The Foreign Ministry announced this on Thursday evening. Earlier, Foreign Minister Jaishankar shared a photo, in which Russia’s Foreign Minister (Sergei) Lavrov shared a photo with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Also Read – A strategically important Atal tunnel connecting Manali to Leh is ready, PM Modi will inaugurate

Negotiations between the two foreign ministers are scheduled to take place in the wake of tensions along the border in eastern Ladakh following clashes between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Control (LoC). External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will discuss the situation in East Ladakh during the talks, when asked, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that the issue will be discussed. Jaishankar and Wang are in Moscow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

Jaishankar also posted a photo of his counterparts in Russia and China

Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) held trilateral talks on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow today. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by Foreign Minister (Sergei) Lavrov in Moscow. Thank you for their warm hospitality. " Jaishankar also posted a picture of his Russian and Chinese counterparts.

SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet from time to time to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with their interests. Please tell that Jaishankar is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of SCO foreign ministers. Both India and China are members of this organization. Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov is the host of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Moscow from Wednesday to Thursday.