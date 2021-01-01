India and Pakistan submitted list of nuclear installations to each other, know what is this law

India Pakistan News: Taking forward the trend that has been going on for the last 30 years, India and Pakistan on Friday handed over the list of their nuclear installations to each other. This is done every year under a bilateral agreement between the two countries. Its purpose is to prevent them from attacking each other’s nuclear institutions. Also Read – India removed flights from UK flights, flights will start from 8 January

The statement of the Ministry of External Affairs in India said that the two countries exchanged the list of nuclear installations coming under the agreement related to the prohibition of attacks on nuclear installations and facilities.

The ministry said, "India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities in New Delhi and Islamabad through diplomatic channels" which come under the purview of the prohibition of attacks on nuclear installations and institutions. The exchange of the list of nuclear installations between Pakistan has happened at a time when relations between the two countries have soured on the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism.

Significantly, this agreement was signed on 31 December 1988 and came into effect from 27 January 1991. Under this, the exchange of the list took place for the first time on 1 January 1992.

At the same time, the Pakistan Foreign Office issued a statement here saying that the exchange of this list has been done according to Section-2 of the ‘Agreement on the prohibition of attacks on nuclear installations and institutions’ between India and Pakistan. “The list related to Pakistan’s nuclear installations and institutions was officially submitted to a representative of the Indian High Commission in the Ministry of External Affairs at 11 am today,” the statement said.

“The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and institutions to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 11.30 am,” the statement said. The agreement provides that both countries Each year, on January 1, they will inform each other about their nuclear installations and institutions. Despite the tensions between India and Pakistan, both countries have provided this information to each other.

