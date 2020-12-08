India bandh: FIR against SP President Akhilesh Yadav after detention for 5 hours, was about to lead Kisan Yatra

Lucknow: Today, a case has been filed against former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav who came out in support of the farmers doing ‘Bharat Bandh’. Akhilesh Yadav was under house arrest a day ago in Lucknow. Angered by this, Akhilesh sat on a dharna. Late night a case has been filed against Akhilesh Yadav. Explain that the Samajwadi Party has announced to support the farmers’ movement (Kisan Andolan) and Bharat Bandh. SP is performing everywhere in UP today. Also Read – Why Ada Sharma was forced to become a man? Had a beard-mustache photoshoot done, but when the real reveal will happen…

In Uttar Pradesh, the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) has filed an FIR against former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. The Lucknow Police has registered a case under the Pandemic Act against Akhilesh Yadav and 28 other party leaders late on Monday night.

Akhilesh Yadav led a demonstration in Lucknow on Monday after police stopped him from heading towards Kannauj, where he was to lead the Kisan Yatra. Akhilesh was kept in custody at the Eco Garden for about five hours. As soon as news of Akhilesh's detention spread, socialist activists clashed with the police in various districts.