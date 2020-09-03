India Bans Chinese Apps: US affected by digital strike on Chinese apps, officials said – do the countries of the world …

Washington: Chinese mobile apps and gaming apps are being banned one by one in India. In this episode, the Government of India has banned 118 Chinese apps yesterday. The US welcomed the decision taken by the Indian government and appreciated the move. US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Keith Kraich applauded that the rest of the world should also be included in India’s call. Let us know that a total of 224 Chinese mobile apps have been banned in India so far. Also Read – Nirav Modi case: PNB receives 24.33 crore rupees from US as first installment of recovery

Crutch said that India has banned more than 100 Chinese applications. All freedom loving countries should become part of this clean network. Let us know that the Indian government has threatened Chinese apps for the country's security. In this regard, Chinese applications are being banned one by one. Earlier, TikTok and many other mobile apps were banned, causing loss of thousands of crores to Chinese app companies. Once again India has done the same.

Let us know that for a long time America is also considering banning Chinese mobile apps. In the past, Mike Pompeo had said in his statement about Ticktock that the Trump administration is considering it. The US government is also expanding its clean network program. In such a situation, Chinese applications and technical items are being attacked one after another. Pompeon said that Americans want to remove the incredible Chinese app from the App Store.