India cannot forget the Mumbai attack, now the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy: PM Modi

November 26, 2020
new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the concluding conference of Presiding Officers in Kevadia, Gujarat on Constitution Day on Thursday, said that today, referring to the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai (26/11), today is the date , Is associated with the biggest terrorist attack on the country. PM Modi said, “I pay my respects to all those killed in the Mumbai attack.” India cannot forget the wounds of Mumbai attack. Today’s India is combating terrorism with a new policy-new method. Also Read – Constitution Day: Today the whole country is celebrating ‘Constitution Day’, why celebrate this day on 26 November, know special things

The Prime Minister paid tribute to those killed and martyred soldiers killed in the Mumbai attack. Prime Minister Modi said, “Today’s date is associated with the biggest terrorist attack on the country. In 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many Indians died in this attack. People from many other countries were killed. I pay my respects to all those killed in the Mumbai attack. ” Also Read – Severe outbreak of Corona virus in many states of the country including Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi Rajasthan, read details

Prime Minister Modi said, “I also salute our security forces who are trying to defeat India in a small area, thwarting conspiracies like Mumbai attack today.”

PM Modi also discussed Constitution Day. He said that today is the day to pay tribute to Bapu’s inspiration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s commitment. Many such representatives had paved the way for India’s Navnirman. The country should remember those efforts, for this purpose, it was decided to celebrate 26 November as Constitution Day 5 years ago.

