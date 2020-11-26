India cannot forget the Mumbai attack, now the country is fighting terrorism with a new policy: PM Modi

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the concluding conference of Presiding Officers in Kevadia, Gujarat on Constitution Day on Thursday, said that today, referring to the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai (26/11), today is the date , Is associated with the biggest terrorist attack on the country. PM Modi said, “I pay my respects to all those killed in the Mumbai attack.” India cannot forget the wounds of Mumbai attack. Today’s India is combating terrorism with a new policy-new method. Also Read – Constitution Day: Today the whole country is celebrating ‘Constitution Day’, why celebrate this day on 26 November, know special things

This day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tributes to them. India forget forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror: PM pic.twitter.com/b1WKXhJZxo Also Read – India leases from US on very dangerous Predator Drones, LAC may be deployed to deal with China – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

PM Modi also discussed Constitution Day. He said that today is the day to pay tribute to Bapu’s inspiration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s commitment. Many such representatives had paved the way for India’s Navnirman. The country should remember those efforts, for this purpose, it was decided to celebrate 26 November as Constitution Day 5 years ago.