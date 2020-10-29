India China Bilateral Issue: Defense Minister said on border dispute – Indian soldiers are firmly on the border to protect the country.

India China Bilateral Issue: Appreciating the action of the Indian Army in protecting the country’s integrity and sovereignty in the true sense, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the troops in East Ladakh have stood firm while talks will continue for a peaceful resolution of the crisis. Also Read – The skin of this Chinese doctor had turned black due to Corona, now returned to normal; Partner has lost his life

Addressing the top commanders of the Army, the Defense Minister termed the Army as one of the "most reliable and inspiring" organizations in the country and said that the best weapons, equipment, to protect India's territorial integrity from adverse weather and enemy forces. And it is the national responsibility of the government to provide other equipment.

Nearly 50 thousand Indian soldiers are currently deployed in a high level of war preparedness in temperatures below zero in various mountainous regions of eastern Ladakh. Many rounds of negotiations for resolving the dispute between India and China have been fruitless till now.

The minister also said that there will be no shortage of budget to meet the capacity development and other needs of the army. In his tweet after addressing the commanders, Singh said that the government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the “arms of the armed forces” and is committed to facilitate reform in the army so that it has an edge in all areas. .

Singh tweeted, “Addressed the conference of military commanders in New Delhi today. I am extremely proud of the steps taken by the Indian Army in the current security environment. ” The Army said that the Defense Minister congratulated the force for its high level operational preparedness and capabilities, which he himself experienced during his recent advance fronts.

Talking about the corrective steps to enhance the combat capabilities of the armed forces, Singh referred to the plans of unified combat groups, unified theater command and unified air defense command to refer to the battles fought by the Indian Army in future. Declined to be “reversed”.

The army said in a statement that Singh in his address paid tribute to the “braves” of Galvan, Kashmir and the Northeast for making supreme sacrifices in defense of their motherland. The army said that while commenting on the current situation on the northern border, the Defense Minister expressed confidence that while the troops are firmly in place, the ongoing negotiations for peaceful resolution of the crisis will also continue.

His remarks came before the eighth round of military talks between the two armies. A new round of talks is expected in the next few days. The army quoted Singh as saying, “It is our national responsibility to provide the best weapons, equipment and equipment to the soldiers facing extreme weather and enemy forces to protect our territorial integrity.”

The Army said in a statement that the Defense Minister also reiterated the trust of more than one billion people in the Indian Army as one of the “most trusted and inspiring” organizations. He said, “The action of the Indian Army really ensures the integrity and sovereignty of our great nation.”

In the context of the situation along the border with Pakistan, the Defense Minister praised the Army’s response to cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations and also appreciated its coordination with the Central Armed Police Forces and Police in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. That