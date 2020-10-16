India-China border clashes severely disrupted relations: Jaishankar

New York: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that violent clashes along the Indo-China border in June have had a profound public and political impact and have led to a serious upheaval in the relationship. The foreign minister said, “And when there came a point of confrontation where a large number of soldiers came close to each other at various places, a sad incident like June 15 took place.” Also Read – Delhi court sentenced 13 members of ISIS in recruitment case of Muslim youth

In response to what exactly China did and why on the border, the foreign minister said, "I have not really got any rational explanation." Today a large number of soldiers are stationed there with weapons in that area of ​​the border and this is obviously a very serious security challenge before us. "

Jaishankar while addressing a digital event organized by Asia Society said that India has built relations with China in the last 30 years and the basis of this relationship has been peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control. He said that since 1993 there have been a number of agreements that outlined the peace and tranquility that limited the military forces coming into the border areas, and determined how to manage the border and the troops stationed on the border How to behave when moving towards each other.

Jaishankar said, “So from concept level to behavior level, the whole was a framework. Now what we saw this year was that this entire series of agreements were sidelined. The deployment of large numbers of Chinese forces along the border is clearly contrary to all this. ”

Jaishankar said, “This brutality can be understood that this was the first incident of martyrdom of soldiers after 1975.” It has made a very deep public political impact and severely disrupted relationships. ” He said that after the Wuhan summit in April 2018, there was a similar summit in Chennai last year and the motive behind this was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Chinfing spend time together, talk directly to each other about their concerns.

Jaishankar said, “What happened this year was a really big deviation. It was not only a very different approach from the conversation, but also a big deviation from the relationship that had lasted for 30 years. “

Let me tell you that on June 15, 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in violent clashes in the Galvan valley of eastern Ladakh, after which the tension between the two countries increased greatly. People from the People’s Liberation Army of China were also casualties, but it did not give a clear number.

At a special event of the Asia Society Policy Institute, Jaishankar spoke to the president of the institute and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. The two also discussed Jaishankar’s new book, ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Unsurpassed World’.