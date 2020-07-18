India China Border Dispute: Chinese soldiers not committed to retreat from LAC, India alerts

new Delhi: Chinese troops have not withdrawn from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, as agreed during the negotiations between India and China. Sources gave this information on Saturday. In view of the non-committed attitude of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers, India has come to the conclusion that the process of retreat is complex and it needs to be constantly verified. Sources present in the Indian Defense Establishment said that the Chinese army had retreated a bit, but then came back, so there needs to be continuous verification about the consensus reached in the meeting with the Chinese military representatives. Also Read – J&K: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh along with CDS and Army Chief worshiped at Amarnath Temple

It was found that Indian and Chinese forces retreated two kilometers to Pangang Lake and Finger-4 was emptied. However the Chinese are still stuck near the ridge line. This clearly shows that the Chinese were present near Finger 4, which traditionally falls under the territory under India. The Chinese Army had moved from Finger 4 to Finger 8 within eight km of the Indian border. India believes that LAC Finger starts at 8. Also Read – Most wanted Pak terrorist Waleed killed before the start of Amarnath Yatra, Army said- Committed to the safety of passengers

The Galvan Valley, called Petroling Point 14, has a distance of three kilometers between the Indian and Chinese forces, while near Petroling Point 15, the distance between the jawans is about eight kilometers. But the area of ​​tension remains hot spring, ie, petroling point-17, where 40-50 soldiers are deployed only 600-800 meters away. The Chinese army withdrew after the agreement reached between the two countries, but returned. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said during his visit to Ladakh that India wants peace, but there is no guarantee of final results of talks with China. Singh also took stock of the ground situation in the stressed border areas. Also Read – Defense Minister leaves for 2-day visit to Ladakh, will review security along the border with Army Chief

The Indian Army said on 16 July that the process of withdrawing troops with China on the LAC is complex and needs to be constantly verified. The Armed Forces had said that India is advancing the process of reducing tension through regular meetings at the diplomatic and military levels. During a total of 15 hours of talks on 14 and 15 July, Indian and Chinese military representatives reviewed the implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps for full disengagement in eastern Ladakh.