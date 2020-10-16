India-China Border Dispute: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said- confidential talks between the two countries … please do not speculate

India-China Border Dispute: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that India and China are in talks to resolve the border impasse and this is a confidential matter between the two countries. When asked specifically about the outcome of the ongoing talks with China during an online conference, the foreign minister said, “Discussions are underway and this work is in progress.” Also Read – India China Border Dispute: Mike Pompeo said – China deployed 60,000 troops on India’s northern border

When asked at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum about the clear border situation, he said, "Negotiations are going on and this is a confidential matter between the two countries".

He said, "I am not in a position to say too much publicly. I certainly do not want to make any guesses for this in advance. "Asked about the situation in Tibet as well as the developments in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaishankar said," I don't think we have other Issues should be considered, which clearly has nothing to do with the current situation in Ladakh. "

He said that relations between India and China have improved since the signing of several agreements since 1993 to maintain peace along the border. He said, “For the past 30 years, we have built relations based on peace on the border.”

Jaishankar said that if the atmosphere of peace was not ensured and the agreements signed were not adhered to, then it is “the primary reason for the disruption”. Significantly, in eastern Ladakh, India has been around for five months. And there is an ongoing military standoff between China.