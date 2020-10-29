India-China Border Dispute: India-China will have 8th round of talks next week, these people will be involved

new Delhi: The military representatives of India and China will hold talks for the eighth time next week to resolve the border dispute in East Ladakh. Earlier, all round negotiations on the issue of reducing the deployment of force on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were inconclusive. Now the winters have also arrived and the soldiers have to stay there at a temperature of minus 30 degrees Celsius. This time Lieutenant General PGK Menon will lead the negotiations on behalf of India, while Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs will also be included in the delegation. Also Read – India China Bilateral Issue: Defense Minister said on border dispute – Indian soldiers are firmly on the border to protect the country

After Lieutenant General Harinder Singh was transferred to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Menon took over as the 14 Corps Commander in mid-October, where he would be in charge of training army officers. Earlier, the military commanders of the two countries met seven times to resolve the six-month-old deadlock at the India-China border. The last meeting was held on October 12, in which no decision was reached. After the meeting, the Indian Army issued a statement saying that the two sides had constructive talks on reducing the deployment of force along the Line of Actual Control in the western region of the India-China border.

The army also said that both sides agreed to continue negotiations through military and diplomatic channels, and would agree to reduce the force as soon as possible. On 30 August, India captured important hill heights – Rechan La, Rejang La, Mukarpi and Tebop, on the southern shore of Pangong Lake, which were unmanned until then. India has also deployed some forces near the blacktop. Now, by occupying these peaks, India can keep an eye on the Chinese controlled Spungur Pass and Moldo Garrison. There has been a deadlock on the border between India and China for the last six months. Even after many levels of negotiation, no success has been achieved.