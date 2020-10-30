India-China Border Dispute: India deferred 8th round of talks with China for agreement with US Now the conversation will start again

India-China Border Dispute: Many things in the field of diplomacy are decided by signals. Something similar has been found in the conversation about the ongoing border dispute between India and China. Actually, seven rounds of talks have been held so far to resolve the dispute between the two countries. Experts say that even after the seventh round of talks on October 12, there was no result, India showed a little bit of disrespect towards it. However, the Government of India has rejected this in an official statement. Actually, experts are telling that India showed little lethargy in talks with China regarding the strategic agreement reached in 2 + 2 talks with the US. Now that the Indo-US strategic agreement has been reached, India has stepped in for the eighth round of talks. Also Read – India-China Border Dispute: India-China will have 8th round of talks next week, these people will be involved

On the question asked in this regard, India said on Thursday that its military talks with China have no relation to "any external issues" regarding the border dispute. The remarks come against the backdrop of the recently concluded India-US 'Two Plus Two' talks in which the two countries discussed China's military aggression in East Ladakh and the Indo-Pacific region and signed a strategic defense agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said about the next round of core commander-level talks with China that both sides would continue to negotiate through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for the withdrawal of troops as soon as possible Have agreed to.

Talking to reporters, he said, “Regarding the next round of talks, when we have more information to share, we will let you know. Let me make it clear that there is no connection between it and any external issue. “Apart from the questions related to the border dispute with China, they were also asked whether China had done basic exchange and cooperation between India and America. The next round of military talks on the agreement (BECA) has been delayed.

Srivastava said, “In relation to the recent two plus two… the Foreign Minister said that our talks on the Indo-Pacific region had special attention. We reiterated the importance of prosperity, stability and peace for all countries in the region. “He said,” This is possible only when rules-based international order is maintained, freedom of navigation in the international seas is ensured … All states territorial Respect for integrity and sovereignty. ”

Referring to the last round of military talks between Indian and Chinese forces on October 12, Srivastava said that this led to intense discussions between the two sides and increased understanding about each other’s stance. “Both sides agreed to continue negotiations through military and diplomatic channels and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for the withdrawal of troops as soon as possible,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the two sides agreed on the understanding between the leaders of the two countries that differences should not be turned into disputes and jointly safeguard peace in the border areas. Seven rounds of high-level military talks have been held between the two sides so far regarding the border dispute. However, there has been no breakthrough on the withdrawal of troops from the conflict locations. India’s position is that China has the responsibility to carry forward the process for the withdrawal of troops from conflict areas in the mountainous region and the reduction of tension.

