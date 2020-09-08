India-China Border Dispute: India rejects China’s claims, says Army does not fire any ‘warning shots’ around LAC

India-China Border Dispute: India on Tuesday rejected China’s claim that the Indian Army violated the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the southern bank of Pangong Lake. ‘Warning shots’ were fired. A portal quoted government sources as saying that India rejected China’s claims that neither Indian troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) nor opened fire on the banks of Pangong Lake. Also Read – Indian army shows humanity, its 3 civilians and cattle returned to China amid controversy over LAC

Please tell that China has claimed that Indian soldiers have fired warning shots on the Line of Actual Control. A spokesman for the Chinese Army claims that the Indian Army opened fire on the southern bank of Pangong Lake in violation of the Line of Actual Control. Also Read – India China Border Dispute: What is the importance of Chushul, why China is dazed by India’s occupation at this peak?

A Chinese army spokesman said, Chinese troops (PLA) were forced to retaliate to bring the situation under control. However, there has been no response from India yet. A Chinese military spokesman said, “The Indian Army crossed the LAC illegally and entered the southern edge of Pangong Lake and into Shenpao Mountain area.” Also Read – India-China Standoff: Is there again a clash between Indo-Chinese soldiers in Ladakh? PLA accuses Indian Army of these …

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Chinese Army, it said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire in a threatening manner to the Chinese soldiers. The PLA was forced to retaliate to stabilize the situation. ”China called it a highly inflammatory action.

Let us tell you that the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has increased considerably after the 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the violent clashes on 15 June in the Galvan Valley of eastern Ladakh. Chinese soldiers were also casualties, but the neighboring country did not give their details. According to a US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed.

Condition in East Ladakh very serious: Foreign Minister

Before the possible talks in Moscow with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that the situation on the border with China cannot be viewed separately from the state of overall relations with the neighboring country. The External Affairs Minister termed the situation in East Ladakh as ‘very serious’ and said that in such a situation ‘very deep deliberation’ is needed at the political level between the two sides.