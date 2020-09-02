India China Border Dispute: Third military level meeting today, officials said – India’s position strong

new Delhi: The third round of brigade commander level meeting was held in Chushul on Wednesday, amid increasing tension on the Indo-China border. During this time the topic of discussion was the southern part of Pangong Tso. Explain that in order to change the status quo in the southern part of Pangong Lake, an attempt was made by Chinese military incursions. The Foreign Ministry has also issued a statement in this regard. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said on Tuesday that the Indian Army is capable of taking defensive action from time to time. At the same time, they are also able to deal with China’s unilateral attempt to change the situation. He said that China has also been asked to discipline and control the troops in view of the provocation of China. Also Read – State Ministry’s statement on recent deadlock in East Ladakh, ‘We have responded to the provocative action of China’

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on this matter that we had a review meeting on Tuesday in the case of East Ladakh. In this meeting, Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukand Narwane, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria were present in the meeting. This review meeting lasted for about two hours. It was decided in the meeting that the Indian Army should take an aggressive stand on all its sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). So that any daring of China can be dealt with. Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: Center calls China high-level meeting to discuss strategy, India withdraws troops

In this regard, the Defense Minister said that the deployment of additional troops, tanks and anti-tank guided missiles and other weapons have been sent to the southern bank of Pangong Lake. Sources were quoted as saying that the Indian Army now dominates China in Pangong, as India has occupied a strategic location. India has strengthened its grip on all four hills of Pangong Lake. Also Read – Despite Chinese cameras and sensors, PLA has been dusted off by Indian soldiers