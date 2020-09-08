India China Border Dispute: What is the importance of the Chushul sector? After all, why did the bullet last night

new Delhi: The plan to infiltrate Chinese troops by the Indian Army on the night of 29 and 30 August was thwarted. Since then, the Chushul region has been in constant discussion. In such a situation, it is very important to know that what is important for both India and China. Why China wants to capture Chushul again and again. Does it have any strategic significance? We are going to tell you everything about it. Also Read – India-China Border Dispute: India rejects China’s claims, says Army does not fire any ‘warning shots’ around LAC

What is Chushul sub-region?

Chushul sub-region is located in the southern part of Pangong Tso. It includes hills such as Black Top, Helmet Top, Magar Hill, Gurung Hill, Rejang La, Racine La, Spanggur Garhi and Chushiva Valley. The Chushul valley is located at an altitude of about 13,000 feet above the LAC. In such a situation it is an important runway. This airstrip was used by the Indian Army in the 1962 war. For this reason, this runway is very important in itself. Also, it has also been important in the meetings held between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army in the past. There have been many meetings of military officers of both countries here.

Strategic importance of Chushul

Chushul in an area where its strategic and tactical capability is unmatched. There are some plains in this area which are quite wide. In such a situation, artillery and tanks can be deployed here much better. Also, its airstrip and road make it easy to reach Leh. Due to this it is also a strategic location. At present, the Chushul sub-region is dominated by the Indian Army.

On the other hand, if we talk about Chushul sub region from the Chinese point of view, then it is very important for China. It is also known as Gateway to Leh. If it comes to the Chinese army, then China will be able to carry out any operation in Leh. For this reason the Chinese Army wants to establish control over it and the Indian Army cannot hand over this Chinese Army.