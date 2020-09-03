India-China border dispute will have to be resolved in diplomatic circles: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

new Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that he “completely agreed” that the solution of the India-China border dispute would have to be resolved in the diplomatic arena. Jaishankar said that it is important for both the countries to reach an “agreement” and it is not only important for them but also for the world. Also Read – China said on ban on PUBG – it does not benefit anyone, it is an open violation of rules

On the occasion of the release of his book, the foreign minister said in an online program, "I am also aware that you have the same situation that we have in the border areas of the western region (beyond Ladakh)." Because we have had a long-standing view, our position there is very clear – we have agreement and understanding with China. Agreements and understandings made by both parties should be closely watched. "

He said, "The reality is that what happens on the border will affect the relationship, you cannot separate it." He said, "I said this in another context a few days ago, I say this I would like to be fully convinced that the solution of the situation will have to be found within the realm of diplomacy and I say this responsibly. '

Jaishankar said that this is not an easy time for India-China relationship. He said that he had written the book ‘The India Way: Strategies for an Unsurpassed World’ before the clashes in the Galvan Valley on 15 June. Significantly, 20 Indian military personnel were martyred in the skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galvan Valley. He said that India and China are two civilized countries which are going to enter the fourth industrial revolution.

Asked about the online meeting of Foreign Ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting and the proposed meeting of the Quad Group, he said that the quad meeting is under discussion and is currently But it has not been decided when and where it will be held. When asked what he would say to him when he met his Chinese counterpart at any of these meetings, Jaishankar said, “When I meet him, I will talk to my Chinese colleague.” We have known each other for a long time so you can make a reasonable guess. “