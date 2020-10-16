India-China Border Issue: Modi government’s another attack on China! Now Center bans import of air conditioner

New Delhi China’s diplomatic mind game with India is not going to stop. On the one hand, China is constantly negotiating to end the ongoing tension on the LAC, while on the other hand, the Foreign Ministry of China is questioning the legitimacy of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also taken a tough stance to give a befitting reply to China. After already banning many Chinese apps, the Indian government has now banned air conditioners imported from China. Also Read – Amidst confrontation over LAC, Chinese President asked his army to prepare for war

The government has banned air conditioners coming from China with refrigerants. This decision has been taken to promote Made in India and Vocal for Local. Under which, domestic manufacturing will be encouraged and imports of non-essential goods coming from China will also be reduced. This decision of the Indian government will give a big blow to the Chinese businessmen.

Let me tell you, there is a market of air conditioner of about 40 thousand crores in India. Of which about 28 percent is imported from China.

Not only this, in many cases 85 to 100 percent components of AC are imported. In such a situation, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has issued a notification. It states that the policy has been amended to import AC with refrigerants. Under which it has been removed from the free category and has now been put on the restrictive list.