India-China Border Standoff: Chinese soldier enters Indian border, apprehended

India-China Border Standoff: A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by the Indian Army in the last several months in eastern Ladakh amid the escalation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. The news agency ANI has given a report quoting sources that Indian Army soldiers have caught a Chinese soldier in Chumar-Demchok. This area is located in Ladakh.

It is being said that the Chinese soldier accidentally entered the Indian border. Sources said that under the protocol established between India and China, this soldier will be handed over to the neighboring country.

Chinese soldier apprehended by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of ​​Ladakh. He might have entered the Indian territory inadvertently. He will be returned to Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure: sources

Significantly, there has been a tense situation in East Ladakh region between India and China for many months. A few months ago, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the skirmish on LAC. Since then, the army of both the countries are face to face. Many times there was also news of a push between them. On the other hand, to reduce the tension on the LAC, there is a continuous dialogue between the two countries at the military and diplomatic level.