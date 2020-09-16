India-China Border Standoff: Government can talk in closed room with opposition about LAC

India-China Border Standoff: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government may hold closed-door discussions with opposition leaders amidst ongoing tension over LAC with China. The government has expressed reluctance to have a detailed discussion on this issue in Parliament. The government says that it is not right to discuss such a sensitive issue in public. In such a situation, there have been indications from the government that if needed, it can be discussed in a closed room with the opposition parties. Also Read – India-China Standoff In Ladakh: India and China fire 100-200 warning shots near Pangong Lake in early September – report

According to the report of the newspaper Hindustan Times, the government has not yet taken any final decision regarding talks with opposition parties. But it can be done if needed. In this report, quoting sources, it has been said that the government has not yet approached all opposition parties in this regard. Also Read – Mirchi hit China by Rajnath Singh’s statement, said – India will have problems in winter

Significantly, the opposition parties are accusing the government that it is running away from the discussion on this issue. In such a situation, the officials of the Ministry of Defense can tell the leaders of different parties about the latest situation in the closed room. Also Read – Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh amid tension with China over LAC

The newspaper has quoted this report quoting a leader of the opposition. The opposition leader has said that a senior minister of the government has told him that the government is considering negotiating separately with the leaders of different parties in the house.

However, Congress Party leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has questioned the utility of any such discussion in the House. He said that this issue is being discussed in newspapers. The public is discussing about it. Everyone is discussing according to their own. In such a situation why the Parliament of India cannot discuss this issue.