India-China Border Standoff: Rajnath said- We are facing the challenge in East Ladakh, India wants a peaceful solution to the issue

India-China Border Standoff: Amid deadlock with Chinese army in eastern region of Ladakh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India is committed to resolve the border issue peacefully and we have conveyed to the neighboring country through diplomatic and diplomatic means that the status quo Any attempt to change unilaterally will be unacceptable.

In his statement in Rajya Sabha on the situation in East Ladakh, Rajnath Singh said that we are facing a challenge in East Ladakh, we want to resolve the issue peacefully and our armed forces protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country Standing firmly for

He said, "Both India and China have formally recognized that the boundary question is a complex issue that requires restraint and a fair, practical and acceptable solution to the issue, negotiated in a peaceful manner. Be removed by."

Rajnath Singh said that as of now India-China border areas do not have a jointly identified Line of Actual Control and both sides have different understanding about the Line of Actual Control.

He said that therefore there are many types of agreements and protocols between the two countries to maintain peace.

Singh said, “We made China aware through diplomatic and military means, that such activities are an attempt to change the status quo, one-way. It has also been made clear that this effort is not acceptable to us under any circumstances. “

He said, “I have also made it clear that we want to resolve the issue peacefully and the Chinese side should work with us on this.” But no one should be skeptical about our commitment to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India. “

The Defense Minister said that China is taking unauthorized occupation of approximately 38,000 square kilometers of land in Ladakh. Also, under a so-called border agreement in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over 5,180 sq km of Indian land of PoK to China.

Singh also referred to the situation of the deadlock with China in eastern Ladakh since April and the diplomatic and military efforts for peace along the border.

He said that the question of demarcation between India and China is still unresolved and both sides believe that border is a complex issue and should be resolved through peaceful negotiations.

The Defense Minister said, “The 1993 and 1996 agreements mention that both countries will keep at least the number of soldiers of their armies along the Line of Actual Control.” The agreement also includes that until the border issue is fully resolved, the Line of Actual Control will be strictly respected. “