India China Border Tension: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh holds high-level meeting on security in East Ladakh

new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the overall security situation in East Ladakh on Saturday. Officials said that this review meeting took place two days after the diplomatic level talks to resolve the ongoing deadlock between India and China. Meanwhile, the army said that on 20 and 21 August, the commanders of the army met on the northern and western fronts to review the security situation and military preparedness. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: mainstream political parties come together for restoration of special status, issued joint statement

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narwane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria attended the meeting. Sources said that all the important aspects of the border dispute with China in East Ladakh were discussed. He said that future steps to deal with the situation were discussed. Also Read – India and China agree to resolve pending issues expeditiously: Ministry of External Affairs

Sources said that General Narwane made a presentation on India’s military preparedness, deployment of arms and troops, including the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to maintain the deployment of troops in the midst of the harsh winter. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: Army started investigation into killing of three ‘terrorists’ in Shopian

Government sources said that India is not going to reduce the number of troops under any circumstances. He said that the Indian Army firmly in talks with China said that the situation before April should be restored to resolve the dispute. Sources said that the army assesses that Chinese soldiers are not serious about resolving the border dispute.

It is believed that in the two-day conference, the army commanders discussed the possible challenges arising on the border with China and Pakistan and how to deal with them effectively. India and China have held several rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic level in the last two and a half months, but no significant progress has been made to resolve the border dispute in East Ladakh.

The two sides held diplomatic-level next-stage talks on Thursday after which the Ministry of External Affairs said that they have agreed to resolve pending issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the agreed agreement and procedure. However, sources said that no significant solution could be reached in the meeting.

Sources said in the military talks the Indian Army made it clear that it was not acceptable to ‘replace’ the LAC by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, while the Chinese military tried to work out a strategy to justify its action in eastern Ladakh. is.

He said that talks are being held at the military and diplomatic level between the two sides, but the Indian Army is also preparing to maintain the deployment of troops even in the cold winter in eastern Ladakh.

Keeping the identity a secret, a military officer said, “Army is ready to camp on LAC for a long time.” Sources said that Army Chief General Narwane was already looking at the preparations for advance areas of LAC. The message has been given to the commanders to be vigilant and respond aggressively to any daring of China.

He said that the army has started the process of procuring arms, ammunition and special uniforms for the troops on the front fronts as the temperature in the LAC area goes down to minus 25 degrees Celsius during winter.