India-China Border Tension: India’s strong message to China, CDS Bipin Rawat said – no change is allowed on the border

Indo-china border tension: India's 'Chief of Defense Staff' General Bipin Rawat on Friday claimed that the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh remains tense and the possibility of war with China cannot be ruled out. Rawat said, "Overall, in terms of security, border confrontation, breach, unprovoked strategic military action – a sign of major conflict and cannot be denied."

His statement came in the midst of military talks between India and China in Chushul on Friday. He was speaking at the Diamond Jubilee Webinar, 2020 organized by the National Defense College in Delhi. However, Rawat also said that India's position is clear and that it "will not accept any change in the Line of Actual Control."

He also said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China is facing uncertain results for its audacity in Ladakh as Indian forces have given a befitting reply to their every move.

As India grows in stature, security challenges will rise proportionately. We must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for our military requirements…: Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DdFYeGl7wp – ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

From 9.30 am, the eighth round of military-level talks between the two countries is going on. The deadlock on LAC has been going on between India and China for seven months. Despite many negotiations, no success has been achieved yet.

Further, speaking about defense cooperation, Rawat said that India understands the importance of defense diplomacy in building mutual trust and partnership with strategically important countries.

Situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense amidst transgressions & belligerent actions by the Chinese. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army’s firm and strong response: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/rQWU1mHohl – ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

He also said that in the coming years, the Indian defense industry is growing rapidly and will contribute to the overall defense preparedness. General Rawat said, “The industry will provide us with state-of-the-art weapons and equipment manufactured entirely in India.” The official said that as India’s height increases worldwide, the same security challenges will also increase for him.