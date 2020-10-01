India China Border Tension: Six rounds of talks fail, two countries agree on another meeting to repel troops

new Delhi: India and China on Wednesday agreed to hold a meeting between senior commanders of their forces to withdraw troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The armies of the two countries are face to face with the LAC from June this year. New Delhi and Beijing on Wednesday held their 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism (WMCC) for consultation and coordination on Indo-China border matters. Also Read – India, China positively assessed the results of the sixth round of talks with their commanders

India and China held another round of diplomatic talks on the border dispute in East Ladakh on Wednesday. Both countries insisted on implementing decisions taken in the sixth round of military talks to avoid misunderstandings and to maintain stability on the ground. Also Read – China said – Opposing construction of infrastructure in Ladakh, India retaliated

Diplomats from both countries held another round of digital talks under the framework of the Executive Mechanism (WMCC) for consultation and coordination on border matters, but it is believed that there is no concrete dialogue to speed up the process of resolving the deadlock. The result did not yield and both sides agreed to continue the negotiation process. Also Read – India rejects China’s 1959 stance on LAC, giving strong objection, big statement

Both sides have agreed that the seventh round of senior commanders meeting should take place soon, so that both sides can work towards the initial and complete removal of their troops to the LAC as per existing bilateral agreements and adherence to protocols. With complete peace restored.

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) of the Ministry of External Affairs. The Chinese side was led by the Director General of the Border and Oceanographic Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. An official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said that the two sides reviewed the current situation with the LAC and held a clear and detailed discussion on the developments since the last meeting of the WMCC on 20 August.

Both India and China gave importance to the meetings between the two defense ministers and the two foreign ministers held earlier this month. He also said that the agreement between the two foreign ministers should be implemented honestly with the LAC to ensure the withdrawal of troops at all deadlock points.

The statement said that the two sides positively evaluated the outcome of the sixth senior commanders meeting held on 21 September. He emphasized the need to implement the steps mentioned in the joint press release issued after the last meeting of senior commanders, so as to avoid misunderstanding and to maintain stability on the ground.

Representatives of both sides said that communication needs to be strengthened, especially among ground commanders. Both sides have agreed to continue close consultations at the diplomatic and military levels.