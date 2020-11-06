India-China Commander level Talks Today: Talks today, but Defense Minister has already stated India’s intentions

India-China Eighth Round Commander level Talks Today: Eighth round of talks will be held today to reduce the ongoing tension between India and China on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. In this conversation, the Indian Army will insist on the full withdrawal of Chinese troops from all deadlocked locations in eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, a day before this dialogue, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had made it clear that India wants a peaceful resolution of differences but at the same time it is committed to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity from ‘unilateralism and aggression’ and No matter how big the sacrifice is for this. Also Read – Defense Minister’s direct message to China, India will protect its sovereignty, integrity amidst challenges at the border

This tough and clear stand of Rajnath has decided that India will not accept any pressure from China to resolve the dispute on LAC. Yesterday Rajnath also said that for peace it is important to have the ability to stop the war. His statement is also being seen in the context of talks with China from today.

The meeting between the Indo-Chinese military officials will be held in eastern Ladakh at 9:30 am today on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) towards Indian territory. Nearly 50,000 soldiers of India are stationed at the mountainous heights to deal with any situation during the cold winter in eastern Ladakh. There has been no concrete result so far of several rounds of talks between the two countries in the past regarding this deadlock that has been going on for six months. According to officials, the Chinese Army has also deployed about 50,000 soldiers.

The last round of talks at the level of Corps Commander was held on October 12, but there was no concrete result. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar recently said that there is “serious tension” between India and China and the agreements made by both sides regarding border management should be respected. In the eighth round of talks, the Indian delegation will be led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon who is the new commander of the 14th Corps based in Leh.

Following the previous round of talks, the two armies issued a joint statement that the two sides had agreed to maintain dialogue and contacts through military and diplomatic channels to arrive at a “mutually agreed” solution as soon as possible. Could.

After the sixth round of military talks, the two sides announced some steps such as not sending more troops to the front, avoiding unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and not taking any action that would spoil the situation. India has been saying that it is the responsibility of China to remove the troops and reduce the tension.