India-China Conflict News Update: LAC will reduce tension! Rajnath Singh will meet Chinese Defense Minister this evening

India-China Conflict News Update: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday evening on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting amid growing tension in eastern Ladakh. Government sources gave this information.

This will be the first high-level meeting between the two sides after the border dispute in eastern Ladakh in early May. However, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the dispute.

Singh and Wei are in Moscow on Friday to attend the meeting of the SCO's defense ministers.

Sources said that a request has been made for this meeting on behalf of the Chinese Defense Minister.

A source said, “There is a possibility of a meeting.”

The deadlock between the forces of India and China continues in many places in eastern Ladakh.

Tensions were further heightened when the Chinese army unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory on the southern bank of Lake Pangong five days ago, when both sides are trying to resolve the dispute through diplomatic and military negotiation.

India stands on strategic high altitude areas on the southern shore of Pangong Lake and has strengthened its presence in ‘Finger-2’ and ‘Finger-3’ to thwart any Chinese action. China has strongly opposed India’s move.

After this blight of China, India has deployed additional troops and weapons in sensitive areas.

Army Chief General MM Narwane is also currently on a two-day tour to Ladakh.