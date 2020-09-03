India-China forces face-to-face, army chief arrives in Ladakh to take stock of the situation

new Delhi: The forces of India and China are absolutely face to face on the LAC. In such a situation, the Indian Army is answering all the tricks of China. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane has reached Ladakh this morning. Here he took stock of the situation in Pangong and Indian regions. Let me tell you that on the night of 29-30 August, the Indian Army shelved the plans of the Chinese army infiltration and captured the blacktop. Also Read – Indo-China talks on Pangong Tso inconclusive, Indian Army strengthened

Let me tell you that the Indian Army soldiers have completely captured North Finger 4 in Pangong area. This is the first time since June that the Indian Army has been completely occupied in this area. Please tell that the situation of India is much better than the Chinese soldiers. Let us know that there is no benefit of meeting the level of military officers continuously. China is constantly bent on adopting a policy of deceit and at the same time giving the magnitude of its expansionist thinking.

Let me tell you that to reduce the tension in the border area yesterday, a meeting of Brigadier level officials was held between India and China in Chushul. However, there was no result of this meeting. Please tell that Chinese soldiers have deployed their artillery in Pangong area. In response to this, the Indian Army, while handling the front, has deployed its tanks and artillery in this area.