India-China LAC Dispute: India-China agreed to resolve border dispute with talks soon: next round of talks

India-China Standoff: For the last several months, both countries have agreed to resolve the border dispute between India and China through negotiations. After the eighth round of military talks between India and China from November 6 to 8, now China and India have agreed to resolve the border dispute through military and diplomatic level negotiations. Also Read – Will 77-year-old Joe Biden soften on China after becoming President? Will there be any effect on Indo-US relations?

It is important to note that since the clash in the Galvan Valley in April, relations between India and China have remained very sour. Since April, till now, there have been talks between India and China for resolving the dispute on military and diplomatic level eight times. Both countries have insisted on resolving the mutual border dispute through dialogue. Also Read – Kartarpur Sahib Trust Management Case: India summoned Pak diplomat, expressed strong opposition