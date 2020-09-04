India-China LAC Tension: CDS Bipin Rawat said – India is able to deal with China’s activities in a proper way

Ladakh Standoff: Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday that India’s armed forces are capable of dealing with China’s offensive activities in “appropriate ways”. His remarks come against the backdrop of China’s renewed efforts to change the status quo in some areas of eastern Ladakh. Also Read – Indo-China talks on Pangong Tso inconclusive, Indian Army strengthened

In a dialogue session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, General Rawat said that India’s policy of dealing with regional matters not supporting credible military power and influence would be taken to ‘accept China’s dominance in the region’. Also Read – Foreign Ministry’s statement on the recent deadlock in East Ladakh, ‘We have responded to the provocative action of China’

He warned Pakistan that if it tries to take advantage of any possible conflict situation between India and China in East Ladakh, it would have to bear “huge losses” for such an adventurous one. Also Read – Ladakh deadlock: Center calls China to discuss strategy; China calls India back

General Rawat said in the online program, “India has been watching some of China’s aggressive antics, but we are able to deal with them in a proper way.”

During this, he mentioned the protocol set between the two countries to maintain peace and tranquility on the Line of Actual Control.

The CDS said that India is keeping an eye on China’s infrastructure projects, including completing a highway reconstruction project in the Tibet Autonomous Region and developing a strategic railway route, and their implications are being considered in preparing future strategies.

China unsuccessfully tried to seize Indian territory at Southern Bank in Pangong Lake four days ago, while at the same time both sides engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the border dispute. After this, tension increased in eastern Ladakh.

India has taken control of several high strategic areas of southern bank of Pangong Lake and increased its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas to thwart any Chinese activity in future.

General Rawat said that Pakistan can take advantage of India’s border dispute with China. He said that this may cause some problems for India in the northern border region.

He said, “So we take adequate precautions so that Pakistan does not dare to do such an adventure and they cannot succeed in their mission.” In fact, if they try any kind of daring, they can suffer heavy losses. “

The chief defense chief also talked in detail about how Pakistan is waging a proxy war against India, infiltrating terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and making efforts to spread terrorism in other parts of the country as well.

He said, “We have turbulent borders with Pakistan on the Northern Front and also on the Western Front. Therefore, our military will continue to be an important factor in terms of our national security. Our armed forces have to deal with the immediate crisis and be ready for the future at the same time. “

General Rawat said that India will have to maintain the highest level of preparedness in view of China’s economic cooperation with Pakistan and its continued military, economic and diplomatic support in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The former army chief said that India is facing the most complex threats and challenges of every possible conflict, from nuclear to semi-conventional.

He said, “The major geo-strategic challenges arising from instability due to misconceptions about nationalism lead to conflict. The proxy war waged by Pakistan has provoked terrorism against India as well as hindered India’s efforts for regional integration. “

“The growing influence of China in East Asia, South East Asia and South Asia and other developments including non-conventional threats like maritime plunder, maritime terrorism, human trafficking and bioterrorism in the Indian Ocean region have a direct impact on India’s interests,” he said. it happens.”

On the quadrilateral alliance between India, US, Australia and Japan, Rawat said that New Delhi believes that this group is a good system to ensure freedom of navigation in the Indian-Pacific Ocean region.