India China LAC Tension: India, China agree to 5-point plan to end border dispute, know what it means

India China LAC Tension: The border dispute between India and China is deepening. For the past several days, China has been steadily increasing the number of soldiers along the border, so India has also strengthened its position. Meanwhile in Moscow, talks were held between India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. India and China have agreed to a five-point plan to end the long-standing impasse on the border in eastern Ladakh, complying with all existing agreements and rules related to border management, maintaining peace and deteriorating the situation. Avoidance of action is included.

Foreign Minister S. In talks between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday evening, the two countries agreed to the plan. Jaishankar and Wang are in Moscow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. Tensions have been brewing between the armies of the two countries on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh since early May. The Foreign Ministry issued a five-point joint statement on Friday morning after "candid and constructive" talks between Jaishankar and Wang.

"The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation was not in anyone's interest, that is why they agreed that the armies of the two countries stationed along the border should continue to communicate, maintain a reasonable distance," the statement said. Should be kept and stress should be reduced.

According to the joint statement, Jaishankar and Wang agreed that the two sides should seek guidance from the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries to develop India-China relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes. This was indicated by two informal summits between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Chinfing in 2018 and 2019.

“The two ministers agreed that all the existing agreements and rules related to the management of the border should be followed, maintain peace and harmony and avoid any action which could increase tension,” the statement said. ”

Jaishankar and Wang agreed in talks that as the situation on the border improves, both sides should move rapidly towards establishing new trust to create peace and harmony in the border areas.

The joint statement said that the two sides have agreed to continue the dialogue and communication on the India-China border matter through the Special Representative (SR) mechanism. He said, “He also agreed that the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on Indo-China border matters should continue in its meetings.”