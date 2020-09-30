India, China positively assessed the results of the sixth round of talks with their commanders

new Delhi: India and China held another round of diplomatic talks on the border dispute in East Ladakh on Wednesday. Both countries insisted on implementing decisions taken in the last round of military talks to avoid misunderstandings and to maintain stability on the ground. Also Read – 79 cases of murder were reported daily in the country in the year 2019: NCRB

This digital dialogue took place under the framework of the Executive Mechanism (WMCC) for consultation and coordination on border matters.

When asked about the talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that the two sides reviewed the current situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and positively assessed the outcome of the sixth meeting of their senior commanders last week.

The ministry said in a statement, “They stressed the need to implement the steps mentioned in the joint press release issued after the last meeting of the senior commanders, so as to avoid misunderstanding and maintain stability on the ground (on the border)” To go In this context, both sides emphasized on strengthening communication, especially between ground commanders. “

The core commanders of the two sides held about 14 hours of talks on 21 September. After this, he announced some decisions to reduce stress. That decision included preventing further troops from being sent to the front, avoiding unilaterally changing positions on the ground, and avoiding action that could complicate matters.

The Foreign Ministry said that in Wednesday’s talks, the two sides reviewed the current situation on the LAC and discussed in detail the developments since the last meeting of the WMCC on 20 August.

The ministry said, “He also mentioned that the agreement between the two foreign ministers should be implemented seriously, so that the withdrawal of troops from all the places where the LAC is confronted can be ensured.” On 10 September, India and China discussed ways to implement the five-point agreement between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Moscow.

Let us tell you that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar recently had a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, apart from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow.