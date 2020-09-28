India China Stand-off: Every move of China will fail, India deploys T-90 and T-72 destroyer tanks in Ladakh, watch video

India China Stand-off: Even after several rounds of political and military talks, the border dispute between India and China is not taking its name. The situation created after the Galvan Valley skirmish is getting worse day by day. China is continuously increasing the number of soldiers on the border. In view of this, India has deployed T-90 and T-72 destroyer tanks in Ladakh to thwart every move of China. Also Read – Indian Army deploys Bhishma tank on LAC, can destroy enemy stronghold in few minutes

Winters are coming and it is believed that China will do something in the winter and due to this, it is still talking but on the other side is deploying troops on LAC. Keeping this in mind, India has deployed T-90 and T-72 as well as Infantry Combat War Vehicles on the border to beat China in eastern Ladakh.