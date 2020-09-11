India China stand off: tension increases on Pengong Finger 4, Indian Army deploys Howitzer cannon

new Delhi: Tension is rising again on the India-China border. The foreign ministers of the two countries met in Moscow yesterday. At the same time, the Chinese army was engaged in increasing its strength on the LAC. During this time, the Indian Army is also ready in view of the antics of China. The Indian Army has deployed 155 mm howitzer cannons in the area of ​​Pangong Lake. Explain that before this, only the tank and the air force were deployed. But the deployment of cannons shows how tense the situation on the border is. Also Read – India and Chinese foreign ministers to meet in Moscow shortly amid tension over LAC

40 thousand soldiers of the Indian Army are deployed to give proper answers to the Chinese soldiers on the LAC. Also, the Air Force is also in 24-hour alert mode. In such a situation, howitzer cannons are now being sent to the border. In such a situation, if China does any mischief, then it may have to face the consequences. Please tell that Indian soldiers have now captured Finger 4. Which is a strategically important location.

In view of the dominance of the Indian Army and the failure of the plans, the morale of the Chinese government and Chinese soldiers is shaking. In such a situation, he is trying to infiltrate repeatedly. However, even during this time, the Indian Army is showing humility and courage, is also acting humbly. Explain that Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow. During this, Jaishankar asked the Chinese government to control his army and also talked about resolving the matter through negotiations.