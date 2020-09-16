India-China standoff: India and China fire 100-200 warning shots near Pangong lake in early September – report

India-China Standoff: Tension continues between India and China on the Line of Actual Control. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed Parliament on Tuesday on the ongoing tension on the border. Rajnath Singh said that the soldiers on the border are fresh and we are ready to face any situation. Meanwhile, sources are quoting news that 100-200 Warning Shots were fired from India and China on the northern side of Pangong Lake in early September. Also Read – Government can talk in closed room with opposition about LAC

According to NDTV news, ‘India and China’ fired 100-200 bullets ‘as a warning’. NDTV quoted sources as saying that the incident took place when the Indian Army personnel were making a post to keep an eye on the Chinese soldiers. India has control over the peaks of Finger 3 and 4. The incident occurred days before Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met his counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on 10 September. Also Read – Mirchi hit China by Rajnath Singh’s statement, said – India will have problems in winter

On the other hand, amidst tension on the LAC, the army has made complete preparations for the long winter in Ladakh. All essential things have reached the front fronts, including heat-providing equipment and climate-friendly clothing and tents and fuels that protect us from severe cold. In the Ladakh region, the temperature in the winter season drops below zero and for months it remains mainly cut off from the rest of the country. As there is no sign of tensions between the forces of India and China, both sides have increased their presence in large numbers. Also Read – Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh amid tension with China over LAC

Accordingly, the Indian Army is strengthening the availability of its ration, gunpowder, fuel reserves and equipment to protect against cold. Chief General of Staff of Fire and Fury Corps Major General Arvind Kapoor told reporters, “Whether it is ration or fuel, whether it is oil or lubricants, tents or bukhari (heater) or kero heater or ammunition, our store Is abundant.

He said, ‘Wherever there is a need to supply these things, it has already been done. We are confident that the system has become so good that it will give spectacular results in the coming days. ”Kapoor said that the entire Ladakh region has been connected to two main highways- Manali-Leh and Jammu-Srinagar Highway. He said, ‘These highways remain closed for about six months, but in the last few months we have reduced this number to 120 days. Atal tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Darcha-Nimu-Padam link is also ready and the Ladakh region will be equipped with connectivity throughout the year in the near future. ‘This core also operates one of the highest fuel, oil, lubricant depots.

