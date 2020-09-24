India-China standoff: MEA said to ensure ground stability, commanders meeting soon

new Delhi: Two days after military talks with China to resolve the border deadlock in eastern Ladakh, India on Thursday said that the way forward would be to avoid any unilateral effort to change the status quo, and that the two sides would go to all areas of conflict Continue the talks to repel the troops from. On the India-China border issue, the Foreign Ministry said, India and China have decided to hold the next meeting of senior commanders at the earliest. In parallel, the next meeting of the WMCC is also likely to be held soon. Also Read – Indian army will have strong hold from Ladakh to Arunachal, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate 43 bridges

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in a digital press conference that the withdrawal of troops is a complex process and it requires mutually agreed 'reciprocal steps'.

Foreign Ministry spokesman said that both sides are working towards a complete withdrawal from all areas of the conflict, along with that it is also necessary to ensure stability at the ground level. He also said that the meeting of senior commander level should be seen in its entire perspective.

India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the Senior Commanders at the earliest. In parallel, the next meeting of the WMCC is also likely to take place soon: MEA on India-China border issue pic.twitter.com/wxG63J424p – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Let us know that the sixth round of talks between the military commanders of India and China took place on Monday, in which both sides exchanged in-depth views on the issue of stabilizing the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In this, the two sides agreed to strengthen contacts and avoid misunderstandings and wrong decisions, and not to change the ground situation unilaterally.

However, Srivastava said that the way forward would be to avoid any unilateral attempt to change the status quo and the two sides would continue talks to repel troops from all areas of conflict and restore full peace in the border areas. Make sure.

He said that the next meeting of the Executive Mechanism (WMCC) for discussions and coordination on Indo-China border matters is expected soon. The spokesman said that the joint statement issued after the talks at the Corps Commander level shows the commitment of both sides to reduce tension on the Line of Actual Control.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the sixth round of military dialogue between China and India gave senior commanders the opportunity to have a clear and thorough exchange of views to stabilize the situation.