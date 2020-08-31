India China Violence: Chinese troops tricked again on the border, clash in attempt to infiltrate

new Delhi: The border dispute between India and China is not taking name. Meanwhile, once again there has been a clash on the border between Indian soldiers and Chinese soldiers. Soldiers of both countries came face to face on the night of 29-30 August near Pangong Lake area in Eastern Ladakh. Significantly, before this, violent clashes were witnessed in the Galvan Valley between the Indian Army and Chinese Army soldiers. Both India and China suffered a lot in this clash. However, China did not make public the statistics related to the deaths of its soldiers. Also Read – Pakistan bought such equipment from China, which can give accurate information of Indian Army camps

On the recent incident, the Indian Army PRO Colonel Aman Anand has said that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A brigade commander level flag meeting is going on in Chushul to resolve the issues.

Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army https://t.co/oTQNAw5ebr

According to the official, on the night of 29-30 August, the PLA troops again violated the rules during the ongoing deadlock and military and diplomatic engagements in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. However, measures have been taken to stop China’s move.