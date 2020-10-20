India-China War News: Today’s date is very important in India-China border dispute, know why?

India-China Conflict News: For the past few months, today the date is very important in the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Today, after the Tibetan uprising of 1959, when India gave shelter to the Dalai Lama, China opened a front against India, it resulted in a complete war between the two countries on 20 October 1962. Also Read – India-China Border Standoff: Chinese soldier enters Indian border, apprehended

On 20 October 1962, the Chinese army launched simultaneous attacks in Ladakh and across the McMahon Line. Due to the inaccessible and snow-covered hills, India had deployed troops in need, while China had landed in the battlefield with the whole Lashkar, so the war became a tease for the Indian Army. A series of other major events recorded on the date of October 20 in the history of the country are as follows: – Also Read – Serious upheaval in relations between India-China border clashes: Jaishankar

1568: The Mughal emperor Akbar attacked Chittorgarh. Also Read – India-China Border Issue: Modi government’s another attack on China! Now Center bans import of air conditioner

1921: The Ankara Treaty was signed between France and Turkey.

1962: The beginning of a war between India and China after a long dispute over the border. 1973: Sydney Opera House of Australia opened to public. It was designed by a Danish architect. It was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II.

1973: The Dalai Lama arrives on his first visit to Britain. 1973: During the Watergate investigation, US President Richard M. Nixon removed Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox, after which Attorney General Eliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William D. Ruckelshaus resigned. It is called the “Saturday Night Messenger” of Justice Department officials.

1983: assassination of the Prime Minister of Granada. Eyewitnesses said that the Prime Minister and his companions were killed in the rebellion of the army fundamentalists.

2002: The world’s deepest pipeline, Blue Stream, was opened in Turkey and began to be used to transport natural gas.

2011: The rebel, aided by the dictator Muammar Qazhafi International Army, who ruled Libya for 40 years, was killed by rebel soldiers.