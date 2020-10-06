India Coast Guard’s surveillance vessel ‘Vigraha’ launched, safeguarded maritime borders

Chennai: Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ‘Vigraha’ Vigraha, the seventh offshore patrol vessel of the Indian Coast Guard India Coast Guard, was formally launched here on Tuesday. In 2015, the Ministry of Defense awarded Larsen & Toubro Company a contract for the construction of seven Offshore Patrolling Vessels (OPVs), of which the last vessel was launched today. OPVs are equipped with helicopters and are capable of monitoring smuggling along maritime borders and helping in catching pirates. Also Read – Successful test of BrahMos missile, has a firepower of 400 km

For the first time, a private sector company has done the design and construction of a vessel like OPV. The Deity is 98 meters long and 15 meters wide. It can be included in the Coast Guard after going through several stages of testing.

TV Somanathan, Secretary (Expenditure) in the Ministry of Finance, Coast Guard Director General K K Natarajan and senior company officials were present at the unveiling ceremony of the vessel at the nearby Kattupalli port here.

Offshore patrolling vessels are long-haul vessels capable of operating on the country’s maritime boundary and island territory.

Larsen & Toubro CEO SN Subramanian said, “In this challenging time, the ICGS Declaration has been released in due course, so that it will soon join the Coast Guard. The role of the Coast Guard is important in the current geopolitical perspective. “