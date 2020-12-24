India Consolidates Film Units Under NFDC Umbrella

India’s Ministry of Info and Broadcasting has introduced the merger of 4 of its movie media models, Movies Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, Nationwide Film Archives, and Youngsters’s Film Society, with the Nationwide Film Growth Company (NFDC).

The NFDC will now perform all of the features that had been being carried out by the separate movie models, as a single entity. “The merger of movie media models beneath one company will result in convergence of actions and assets and higher coordination, thereby guaranteeing synergy and effectivity in reaching the mandate of every media unit,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

The Movies Division was established in 1948, primarily to supply documentaries, shorts and information magazines recording authorities applications and preserving a cinematic document of Indian historical past.

The Youngsters’s Film Society was fashioned in 1955 to offer kids and younger folks value-based leisure via the medium of movies, whereas the Nationwide Film Archives was established in 1964 with the target of buying and preserving Indian cinematic heritage.

The Directorate of Film Festivals was arrange in 1973 to advertise Indian movies and cultural alternate, and NFDC was began in 1975 with the target of overseeing an built-in improvement of the Indian movie trade. The NFDC has produced or co-produced a number of acclaimed movies together with “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,” “Gandhi,” “Qissa: The Story of a Lonely Ghost” and “The Lunchbox.”

As an umbrella group, the NFDC shall be accountable for promotion, manufacturing and preservation of movie content material, all beneath one administration. The imaginative and prescient of the brand new entity shall be to “guarantee balanced and targeted improvement of Indian cinema in all its genres — characteristic movies, together with movies /content material for the OTT platforms, kids’s content material, animation, quick movies and documentaries,” the ministry stated.

Staff of all of the beforehand separate models will retain their jobs with no layoffs anticipated. The merger will result in discount in duplication of actions and direct financial savings to the exchequer, the ministry acknowledged.

Welcoming the transfer, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai (“Karma”) tweeted: “Historic step. All the varied Govt media establishments coming beneath one umbrella of INB ministry is nice step to facilitate our movie trade n artistes to strategy to at least one entity than varied people.”

Historic step 🎥

All the varied Govt media establishments coming beneath one umbrella of INB ministry is nice step to facilitate our movie trade n artistes to strategy to at least one entity than varied people.

Congratulations n thanx🙏 @narendramodi @MIB_India @PrakashJavdekar — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) December 23, 2020

The Film Federation of India, a company comprising producers, distributors, exhibitors and studio house owners, which selects India’s entry to the Oscars, stays a separate autonomous physique.